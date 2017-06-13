Citizen's Voice
“Airbnb uses unlicensed captains, no insurance, no business permits, steal our water, use our docks as pickup point, dump large amounts of trash in our marina and the legal long term tenants pay. It is easy to make a profit when you have no overhead. When someone gets hurt, they will sue the marina. It is a problem.”
“It IS interesting how when a new owner buys a...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.