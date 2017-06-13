LOWER KEYS
Utility warns of phone scam
Keys Energy Services has once again been made aware of a local scam that is targeting utility customers with the aim to have energy bill payments wired to fictitious accounts.
In the scam, customers are informed by phone that a payment is immediately due on their electric account or they will have their service disconnected. They are then instructed to wire the payment to a fictiti...
