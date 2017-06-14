Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Charges not dropped in shooting incident
But legal wrangling continues
The lawyers for a Sugarloaf Key man charged with multiple counts of attempted murder stemming from an Old Town shooting last year lost another shot on Tuesday at convincing a judge to grant their client immunity citing Florida’s recently revised Stand Your Ground law.
Judge Wayne Miller denied defense attorneys Don Barrett and Dustin Hunter attempt t...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.